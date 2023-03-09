KU coach Bill Self won’t coach as WVU takes on Jayhawks

The University of Kansas men’s basketball team will be without its program leader when it takes on West Virginia.
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV/KCTV) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team will be without its program leader when it takes on West Virginia.

The Kansas Jayhawks announced that Bill Self will miss the Big 12 Tournament game against the Mountaineers “as he recovers from an illness.”

The Jayhawks athletic department stated Self “is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System.”

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. Thursday.

The eighth-seeded Mountaineers overcame a slow start Wednesday to defeat Texas Tech 78-62 in the opening game of the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Frame
Belington shooting suspect in custody after pursuit exceeding 90 mph
Michelle Belton
Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged
Lutz Adamczyk, Joshua Strobel, Timothy Strobel and Courtney Carubia (not pictured)
4 arrested after meth, cocaine-fentanyl mixture found in home, police say
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening

Latest News

Lawsuit filed over violations during NCWV airport construction project
Delta Cooling Towers to expand operations in Barbour County
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Child marriage ban bill defeated in West Virginia House