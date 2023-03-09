Mon County Health Department promotes Narcan for Save a Life Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - March 9th is recognized as Save a Life Day in Monongalia County.

It promotes the education for the opioid blocker and overdose drug Narcan. West Virginia has one of the highest rates of opioid overdoses in the nation.

To combat that, the Mon County Health Department set up shop across the WVU campus Thursday.

They gave students fentanyl test strips and Narcan to take with them on spring break.

“So, to get Narcan and to be able to utilize it to help save a life is very important to fighting substance abuse disorder. In fact, recent studies have said that if you have a nice robust distribution of community based Narcan in your communities, you will overcome the tide of substance abuse disorder that affects all of our communities,” said Jaimie Moore, the Preparedness Manager of the Mon County Health Department.

Moore and his team say the drug is easy to administer and that you never know when you’re going to need it.

“I have actually had to use this Narcan specifically before. It was someone close to me, and they went to a secluded area, and when I discovered them, I got them on their side so they wouldn’t choke and administered Narcan. It’s a great thing that I love to see people picking up, and I hope everyone has some in their medicine cabinet because it could save a life,” said Craig Harsh, a Peer Manager.

Harsh says the fentanyl test strips are great to have because of how easy it is to be impacted by fentanyl.

“So, fentanyl is an incredibly powerful opioid, and it’s incredibly addicting, so people are putting it in non-opioid substances that people are maybe using recreationally. An overdose is completely preventable, and I don’t want to us to lose people to this incredibly dangerous drug,” Harsh said

The next Save a Life Day will be held in September and will include all 55 counties.

