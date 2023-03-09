‘Progress not perfection’: Mission director shares message with national audience

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lou Ortenzio is the executive director of the Clarksburg Mission.

He was previously a doctor, often prescribing pain medicine to patients, but behind closed doors, Ortenzio was also battling addiction to opioids himself.

Ortenzio has now been clean for almost 20 years. Now he spends his time at the mission helping others overcome the same struggles he did.

Ortenzio was part of a panel on CNN Tuesday night speaking about the fentanyl crisis. He said there’s a lot of stigma surrounding addiction, and it’s often peoples’ mental health that drives them to drugs.

“If you see someone wondering around and they seem to be under the influence or they’re a “backpacker,” you don’t look and say ‘What’s the drug?’ or ‘What’s the addiction?’ You look at them and say ‘What’s the pain? What’s the trauma?’ and we have a lot of traumatized people.”

Ortenzio said no one wakes up and just decides they want to be an addict. He said people continue to use drugs like fentanyl to keep from getting dope sick.

“Dope sickness is absolutely miserable. You feel like you’re dying, and you’ll do anything to get more drugs to keep you from being sick. It’s not the matter of getting high, it’s a matter of just staying even.”

Ortenzio said it may begin with a bad choice, but it ends up being a matter of survival.

He said it’s a tragic situation, but he does see things getting better because there are more options in care.

“There is hope, even hope in West Virginia, where we’ve been terribly hard hit by fentanyl and other drugs.”

Ortenzio said if you’re struggling with addiction you don’t have to live that way, reach out for help.

They have a 3-6 month program for recovery at the mission. Clarksburg Baptist Church also holds meetings on Tuesday night that people can attend.

