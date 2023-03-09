Rain and Snow Showers in Store for the Weekend

Wet weekend ahead with rain and snow expected
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today seems to be the last day we will see mostly sunny skies for the next couple of days. Winter doesn’t want to be over just yet as we are expecting cooler temperatures and a chance for snow showers this weekend and into the start of next week. We are going to see a system move through tonight which will bring rain showers to the lowlands and a chance for freezing rain and snow showers in the mountains. There is a Winter Weather advisory in effect for the easternmost mountain counties until tomorrow afternoon due to the chance for slick road conditions tomorrow. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for all the details on what to expect this weekend.

