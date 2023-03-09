Rain and snow showers this Friday and weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be just like the past few days, with seasonably mild, clear conditions in our area. Tomorrow, rain showers will push into our region. Find out more details about the rain, and what next week will be like, in the video above!

Dry, stable air will still linger in West Virginia today, so this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light northeasterly winds and highs in the low-50s, around average for this time of year. Clouds will build in after midnight. Then around 3 to 4 AM, a low-pressure system will move in from out west, pushing rain showers into the lowlands. Meanwhile, the mountain counties will be close to freezing, with lows in the low-30s, so expect snow showers and wintry mix in those higher elevations. The rain and snow showers will last well into tomorrow morning, so you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads if heading out tomorrow morning. After 10 AM, temperatures will rise well above freezing, meaning any leftover showers will be rain showers. Thereafter, scattered showers will linger into tomorrow, starting out as rain showers due to temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s. So tomorrow afternoon will be mild and gray. Then tomorrow night, the system will be east of us, but leftover moisture turns into snow showers in the mountain counties as cool air will flow into our region and drop temperatures below freezing. Those snow showers will last into Saturday morning, which may lead to some snow accumulation. By Saturday afternoon, most of the snow showers will push out, leaving behind cloudy skies and highs in the low-40s. By that time, expect at least 1″ of snow accumulation in the mountains between tomorrow and Saturday, possibly more. Then on Sunday evening and Monday, another system will bring rain and snow showers to the lowlands, with snow showers in the mountain counties. So our region will see some wintry precipitation. There is uncertainty regarding how much warm air will be in our region on Sunday, however, which may affect snow totals. So we are watching carefully. Thereafter, the back end of the system will push in, dragging cooler air into our region and producing snow showers. Those snow showers will last until the middle of next week, when dry, stable air will settle in and result in clear skies. All the while, temperatures will start out in the 40s early next week, below average for this time of year. In short, today will be mild and sunny, Friday and the weekend will be mild and gray, with some rain and snow showers, and next week will bring cooler temperatures and precipitation chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts

Today: Partly cloudy skies. High: 56.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers pushing in after midnight. Low: 41.

Friday: Light rain showers in the morning, then cloudy skies in the early afternoon hours. Then more rain during the late-afternoon hours, with snow showers in the mountain counties. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 51.

Saturday: Cloudy skies. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 44.

