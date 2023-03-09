BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - March 9th is recognized as save a life day in Monongalia County.

It promotes the education for the opioid blocker and overdose drug Narcan. West Virginia has one of the highest rates of opioid overdoses in the nation.

To combat that, the Mon County Health Department set up shop across the WVU campus Thursday.

They gave students fentanyl test strips and Narcan to take with them on spring break.

“So, to get Narcan and to be able to utilize to help save a life is very important to fighting substance abuse disorder and in fact recent studies have said that if you have a nice robust distribution of community based Narcan in your communities you will overcome the tide of substance abuse disorder that affects all of our communities,” Jaimie Moore, Preparedness Manager Mon County Health Department.

Jaimie Moore and his team say the drug is easy to administer and you never know when you’re going to need it.

“I have actually had to use this Narcan specifically before it was someone close to me and they went and used alone in a secluded area and when I discovered them, I got them on their side so they wouldn’t choke and administered the nasal Narcan it’s a great thing that I love to see people picking up and I hope everyone has some in their medicine cabinet because it could save a life,” Craig Harsh, Peer Manager.

Peer manager craig harsh says the fentanyl test strips are great to have because of how easy it is to be impacted by fentanyl.

“So, fentanyl is an incredibly powerful opioid and its incredibly addicting, so people are putting it in non-opioid substances that people maybe using recreationally, and an overdose is completely preventable, and I don’t want to us to lose people to this incredibly dangerous drug,” Craig Harsh, Peer Manager.

The next Save a Life Day will be held in September, and it will include all 55 counties.

