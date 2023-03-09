SHERIFF | Man snorts suspected drugs in front of deputies, rams police cruisers during chase

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars Thursday accused of leading police on a chase and ramming several patrol cars while under the influence of suspected drugs.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Wednesday, March 8, around 5:30 p.m. when a detective pulled over Damon Davidson along McClarity Road off of 4 Mile.

While walking up to the passenger side window, the detective reported noticing a cell phone with two lines of a white powdery substance on the passenger seat.

Deputies say Davidson refused commands to roll down the window and, according to deputies, Davidson seemed to be ‘under the influence.”

In the criminal complaint, the detective stated he moved to the driver’s side of the vehicle to attempt to reason with Davidson, but Davidson proceeded to grab the phone with the powdery substance on it and ingest the substance through his nose.

According to the criminal complaint, the detective repeatedly told Davidson to exit the vehicle, but instead Davidson put the vehicle in drive and took off.

A pursuit was initiated, and law enforcement followed Davidson along 4 Mile, heading toward State Route 10.

Deputies say crews closed traffic at the mouth of 4 Mile, but when the detective tried to box Davidson’s vehicle in, Davidson rammed into the side of the patrol car and steered back onto 4 Mile.

Officials report Davidson also hit the Chief Deputy’s cruiser and a corporal’s cruiser head-on. Both were inside their patrol vehicles at the time, the criminal complaint states.

Eventually, a detective was able to get ahead of the Davidson and stop the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Davidson was arrested and faces assault on an officer, fleeing in a vehicle causing injury, grand larceny, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and obstructing/resisting an officer.

Davidson and deputies were sent to the hospital but have since been released.

