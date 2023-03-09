Teen dead after Wayne County house fire

UPDATE 3/8/23 @ 9:55 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenage boy died Wednesday night after a house fire near Beech Fork Lake Marina, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal said.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road.

Family at the scene told our WSAZ crew they were concerned the boy could be inside the burning home.

The boy’s body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

Other details are unavailable now, including about a cause.

ORIGINAL STORY

Other details are unavailable now.

