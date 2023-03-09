Two crew members remain hospitalized after West Virginia train derailment

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDSTONE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two of the three CSX crew members are still in the hospital after a fiery derailment in Summers County.

The derailment happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning after the 109 car train collided with a boulder.

Officials said all of the cars were empty.

CSX said on Thursday it has removed all 22 of the cars that went off the tracks.

At least one fuel tanker went into the New River. CSX said steps are being taken to contain any additional fuel leaks as it’s removed from the water.

Several state agencies are also on the scene monitoring for any potential health risks.

The two crew members that are still hospitalized are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

State agencies respond to CSX train derailment

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Michelle Belton
Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged
Frame
Belington shooting suspect in custody after pursuit exceeding 90 mph
Lutz Adamczyk, Joshua Strobel, Timothy Strobel and Courtney Carubia (not pictured)
4 arrested after meth, cocaine-fentanyl mixture found in home, police say
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening
LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening

Latest News

Bill placing audio recorders in special education restrooms headed to governor
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Lauren Andrego)
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
RedBird is one of the finalists in the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
CAST YOUR VOTE: Preston County guinea pig among Cadbury Bunny finalists
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
KU coach Bill Self won’t coach as WVU takes on Jayhawks