Two crew members remain hospitalized after West Virginia train derailment

SANDSTONE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two of the three CSX crew members are still in the hospital after a fiery derailment in Summers County.

The derailment happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning after the 109 car train collided with a boulder.

Officials said all of the cars were empty.

CSX said on Thursday it has removed all 22 of the cars that went off the tracks.

At least one fuel tanker went into the New River. CSX said steps are being taken to contain any additional fuel leaks as it’s removed from the water.

Several state agencies are also on the scene monitoring for any potential health risks.

The two crew members that are still hospitalized are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

