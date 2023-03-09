What to do if you come across a downed power line

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last Friday, multiple power lines came down due to the weather. AEP Ohio’s operations manager gave WTAP a rundown on what you should do if you come across a downed power line.

Matt Bennett said downed powerlines can be lethal. Therefore it’s important to stay far away from them. Don’t even touch anything touching the downed line. That includes puddles.

Bennett said it’s best to play it safe and assume every downed line is energized.

“The reason that a downed wire is dangerous is electricity is dangerous...and you can’t see electricity, you can’t smell electricity so there’s no way for you to know if that wire is energized,” he said.

When you see downed powerlines, call 911 and a power company like AEP Ohio.

Bennett added to be careful after storms too. If you’re cleaning up debris in your yard, check for downed wires first.

