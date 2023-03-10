Boys State Tournament field set in all four classes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (This article comes from our content partner Connect Bridgeport)

The field for the boys basketball state tournament has been set for next week at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Bridgeport is the No. 8 seed in Class AAAA and will take on top-seeded Morgantown on Day 1 of the tournament Tuesday.

The Indians won’t be the only Harrison County school in Charleston as South Harrison is the No. 5 seed in Class AA. The Hawks are making back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time in school history.

The Class AAA portion of the tournament features three Big 10 Conference schools including defending state champion Fairmont Senior, which is the No. 2 seed for this year’s tournament. The Polar Bears are joined by fellow Big 10 schools Elkins and North Marion, the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, respectively.

A complete schedule for the state tournament by class is available below.

Class AAAA schedule:

Tuesday, March 14

Game 1 – No. 3 Parkersburg South (19-6) vs. No. 6 Hedgesville (20-5) – 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 George Washington (22-3) vs. No. 7 Jefferson (16-7) – 1 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 Morgantown (23-2) vs. No. 8 Bridgeport (18-7) – 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Huntington (19-5) vs. No. 5 South Charleston (18-7) – 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 11:15 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Game 7 – Championship, 10 a.m.

Class AAA schedule:

Thursday, March 16

Game 1 – No. 3 Ripley (23-2) vs. No. 6 Elkins (16-9) – 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Fairmont Senior (24-1) vs. No. 7 North Marion (13-10) – 1 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 Shady Spring (21-3) vs. No. 8 Hampshire (14-10) – 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Herbert Hoover (18-6) vs. No. 5 Scott (16-9) – 9 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Game 7 – Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA schedule:

Wednesday, March 15

Game 1 – No. 3 Chapmanville (20-3) vs. No. 6 Ravenswood (19-5) – 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Bluefield (18-7) vs. No. 7 Wheeling Central Catholic (14-10) – 1 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 Williamstown (24-0) vs. No. 8 Trinity (14-11) – 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Charleston Catholic (20-5) vs. No. 5 South Harrison (23-2) – 9 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 11:15 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Game 7 – Championship – 5 p.m.

Class A schedule:

Tuesday, March 7

Game 1 – No. 4 Clay-Battelle (19-6) vs. No. 5 Webster County (18-7) – 11:15 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 1 James Monroe (22-2) vs. No. 8 Cameron (14-11) – 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Game 3 – No. 3 Tucker County (18-4) vs. No. 6 East Hardy (18-7) – 11:15 a.m.

Game 4 – No. 2 Tug Valley (22-3) vs. No. 7 Wahama (17-8) – 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Game 7 – Championship – 12:30 p.m.

