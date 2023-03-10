Bridgeport native opens up about overcoming addiction and helping others

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - C.W. Dent had it all. He grew up with a great family and was a Bridgeport High School star athlete.

He even went on to play college baseball at A&B on scholarship.

However, things started to take a turn with his mental health in his first year of college.

Dent said his girlfriend at the time got pregnant with his daughter.

He said he decided to drop out to start working to support his family, but they ultimately split up.

“When that didn’t work out the depression set in.”

Dent moved to Fairmont and began drinking heavily.

Dent said he didn’t have the coping skills to deal with his depression.

He soon began partying more, and using harder drugs like cocaine.

“I experimented with pretty much everything at that point in time. Anything that was put in my face I was experimenting with.”

This eventually led him to pain pills.

Dent said the hardest part through all of this was not seeing his kids.

He said he spent less time with them and more time partying.

His oldest daughter is Alyssa Dent.

She said during this time she didn’t trust her own father and was always worried about him.

“It was just scary. It was hard to build the type of relationship that I saw a lot of people around me have with their fathers.”

Alyssa said Dent would call her, but she would always be scared to answer the phone not knowing what he’d say.

Dent said he started abusing drugs everyday to the point he couldn’t get through the day without them.

He said he’d do anything to get them.

“I would try to go to doctors to get extra medication. I would embellish I would lie just to get extra narcotics, like it controls your mind.”

Dent said he lost several jobs because he was focused on finding his next fix.

It was a lifestyle he felt he couldn’t escape, but after three arrests, homelessness, and an overdose on his 38th birthday he found the strength and willpower to recover.

Dent said there came a point where there was so much wrong in his life he knew he needed a change.

“I remember coming back and thinking to myself that night what am I doing this isn’t me.”

Alyssa said she never lost hope in her dad. Through it all she wanted to be there for him.

“I’m getting to know a version of him that I always saw deep down in him, which is why I always held onto him and held onto faith.”

For those with loved ones experiencing similar struggles, she said to never lose hope and to love them, but not enable them.

Dent has now been clean for about three and a half years.

He’s currently working as a peer recovery support specialist at Community Care helping others overcome the same addiction that gripped him.

He’s also following his dreams of becoming a coach, and he’s making it his mission to spread awareness about the dangers of addiction.

He said he feels like he went through everything he did to be in a position to help as many people as possible.

“My main mission is to just build relationships with people, develop trust with people, be a light for people, inspire hope for people, be somebody that people can look to and say hey look he did that maybe we can do this too.”

Dent said after so much pain he has finally made a life for himself that he never wants to escape from.

