House Call: Healthy Eating on a Budget Pt. 4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Michelle DuVall with the clinical nutrition department at UHC talks about helping you make simple, healthy swaps or additions to your meal. We will focus on vegetables as March is National Nutrition Month.

1). Is fruit juice for breakfast a good choice?

At least half of the recommended amount of fruit eaten should come from whole fruit, rather than 100% fruit juice. A great way to ensure that you are getting whole fruit for breakfast is to add it to your yogurt, cereal, oatmeal, pancakes, or waffles.

2). Can fruit act as a recipe ingredient substitute?

Yes, when baking you can substitute unsweetened applesauce or pureed pumpkin for oil. This is a great way to cut calories and increase the amount of nutrients and fiber in your diet.

3). Last week we discussed how to include vegetables as part of your snack choices, does fruit also offer these same varied options?

Fruit is a great snack alternative to chips and crackers. Adding fruit can help increase the amount of fiber and potassium we eat. These are important nutrients that many people do not get enough of in their diet.

Raw fruit makes for a great snack. Some fruits are easy to prepare ahead of time for grab and go.

A great way to include fruit as part of your snack option is to include dried fruits in your trail mix.

When the temperatures start to climb, make sure you freeze some frozen fruits, such as grapes or bananas. This is also a great idea for adding frozen fruit to a smoothie, which makes for a great snack alternative. This will also help you to stay cool.

