House Call: Healthy Eating on a Budget Pt. 4

(Pexels)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Michelle DuVall with the clinical nutrition department at UHC talks about helping you make simple, healthy swaps or additions to your meal. We will focus on vegetables as March is National Nutrition Month.

1). Is fruit juice for breakfast a good choice?

At least half of the recommended amount of fruit eaten should come from whole fruit, rather than 100% fruit juice. A great way to ensure that you are getting whole fruit for breakfast is to add it to your yogurt, cereal, oatmeal, pancakes, or waffles.

2). Can fruit act as a recipe ingredient substitute?

Yes, when baking you can substitute unsweetened applesauce or pureed pumpkin for oil. This is a great way to cut calories and increase the amount of nutrients and fiber in your diet.

3). Last week we discussed how to include vegetables as part of your snack choices, does fruit also offer these same varied options?

Fruit is a great snack alternative to chips and crackers. Adding fruit can help increase the amount of fiber and potassium we eat. These are important nutrients that many people do not get enough of in their diet.

  • Raw fruit makes for a great snack. Some fruits are easy to prepare ahead of time for grab and go.
  • A great way to include fruit as part of your snack option is to include dried fruits in your trail mix.
  • When the temperatures start to climb, make sure you freeze some frozen fruits, such as grapes or bananas. This is also a great idea for adding frozen fruit to a smoothie, which makes for a great snack alternative. This will also help you to stay cool.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Lauren Andrego)
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Lutz Adamczyk, Joshua Strobel, Timothy Strobel and Courtney Carubia (not pictured)
4 arrested after meth, cocaine-fentanyl mixture found in home, police say
School bus and police lights graphic.
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

Latest News

House Call: Healthy Eating on a Budget Pt. 3
House Call: Healthy Eating on a Budget Pt. 2
House Call: Healthy Eating on a Budget Pt. 1
Yogurt
House Call: Have a Good Morning, Every Morning! Pt. 2