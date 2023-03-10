Rain and snow showers as we head into the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have been mild and clear, but today will end the streak of nice conditions, as rain and snow showers will push in today. Find out how long the precipitation lasts, and what the next few days will be like, in the video above!

A low-pressure system will push in from out west today, bringing rain showers into the lowlands during the morning hours. Those showers become more scattered after 7 AM, but they’ll still linger. In the mountain counties, temperatures will be low enough to sustain snow showers and wintry mix. They’ll push out around midday, and not much is expected, with about 0.5″ to 1″ of snow and a glaze of ice, but that could still cause slick roads. So the National Weather Service has the higher ridges of the mountain counties under a Winter Weather Advisory until around 2 PM. You may want to plan for those slick spots on the roads if heading toward those areas today. During the afternoon, when we’re taking a break from the rain, skies will be cloudy, with southwest winds of 10-20 mph and temperatures in the upper-40s. Then around 4 PM, rain showers will push back into our region, so we’ll see some more rain. They turn into snow showers in the mountain counties. By 8 PM, the rain has pushed out of our region, but snow showers will continue in the mountain counties. Those snow showers will stick around during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning, as temperatures drop into the upper-20s. Any leftover snow showers will be gone by the early afternoon hours tomorrow, leaving cloudy skies, northwest winds of 5-10 mph, and highs in the upper-30s to low-40s. By the time the snow leaves, expect trace amounts of accumulation in the lowlands and at least 2-3″ of snow in the mountain counties, with some areas seeing higher amounts. So slick spots are likely in some areas. Then on Sunday afternoon, another low-pressure system will push in from out west, bringing rain to the lowlands and wintry mix and snow showers to the mountain counties. Most of the precipitation will push east by Monday morning, but leftover rain and snow showers will still stick around for Monday afternoon. They transition fully into snow showers on Tuesday, as cooler air will settle into our region, so some areas, mostly the mountain counties, will see snow accumulation. Then on Wednesday towards the end of the week, a high-pressure system will bring clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures. All the while, temperatures will stay in the mid-40s for the first half of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will bring rain and snow showers, and more rain and snow showers, along with cool temperatures, are expected early next week.

Today: Scattered showers during the morning hours. Then by midday, skies will be cloudy, with only an isolated shower. Then more rain showers will push through the lowlands, with snow showers in the mountains, after 3 PM. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 50.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers up until the late-evening hours, transitioning to cloudy skies in the lowlands. Snow showers will still continue in the mountain counties overnight. West-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 32.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with leftover snow flurries ending during the early-afternoon hours. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 44.

Sunday: Cloudy skies, with steady rain during the afternoon hours. High: 46.

