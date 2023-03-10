Walking with Dinosaurs holds 10th annual exhibit at the Harrison County Recreation Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Walk with Dinosaurs was a free exhibit open to school students and the public.

The exhibit was a combination of fossils and other artifacts from all over the world.

Independent Paleontologist Ray Garten said there were some fossils from West Virginia.

“Important fossils that are actually found in West Virginia also. So it’s about looking and seeing pretty things and dinosaurs, and it’s also quite educational for people,” he explained.

The exhibit opened to the public on March 11 from noon to 5:00 p.m. and would be open those same times every weekend until April 30, except for Easter.

