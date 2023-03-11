Four teams represent NCWV in State Championships

Morgantown, Tucker County, Philip Barbour and North Marion hunt for titles on Saturday
Lily Jordan, Olivia Toland, Braylyn Sparks and Kadie Colebank
Lily Jordan, Olivia Toland, Braylyn Sparks and Kadie Colebank(wdtv)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The state championships are set in Girl’s basketball. Here is a quick look back at scores and stats that led to the title matchups.

AAAA

Quarterfinals

2 Morgantown 58 - 7 Princeton 21

1 Wheeling Park 82 - 8 Washington 36

Semifinals

2 Morgantown 48 - 3 Spring Valley 35

1 Wheeling Park 59 - 5 Spring Mills 51

State Championship

1 Wheeling Park vs 2 Morgantown - Sat. 10am

Past Matchups this season:

Wheeling Park 63 - Morgantown 44

Wheeling Park 59 - Morgantown 48

Morgantown 59 - Wheeling Park 49

Morgantown 66 - Wheeling Park 61

AAA

Quarterfinals

1 North Marion 52 - 8 Hampshire 45

6 Philip Barbour 62 - 3 East Fairmont 45

Semifinals

1 North Marion 45 - 4 Ripley 43

6 Philip Barbour 53 - 7 Sissonville 44

State Championship

1 North Marion vs 6 Philip Barbour - Sat 7:30pm

Past Matchups this season:

North Marion 79 - Philip Barbour 69

A

Quarterfinals

1 Cameron 79 - 8 Pendleton County 59

2 Tucker County 66 - 7 Tolsia 44

Semifinals

1 Cameron 54 - 5 Webster County 51

2 Tucker County 51 - 3 Doddridge County 43

State Championship

1 Cameron vs 2 Tucker County - Sat 12:30p

No Past Matchups

