Four teams represent NCWV in State Championships
Morgantown, Tucker County, Philip Barbour and North Marion hunt for titles on Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The state championships are set in Girl’s basketball. Here is a quick look back at scores and stats that led to the title matchups.
AAAA
Quarterfinals
2 Morgantown 58 - 7 Princeton 21
1 Wheeling Park 82 - 8 Washington 36
Semifinals
2 Morgantown 48 - 3 Spring Valley 35
1 Wheeling Park 59 - 5 Spring Mills 51
State Championship
1 Wheeling Park vs 2 Morgantown - Sat. 10am
Past Matchups this season:
Wheeling Park 63 - Morgantown 44
Wheeling Park 59 - Morgantown 48
Morgantown 59 - Wheeling Park 49
Morgantown 66 - Wheeling Park 61
AAA
Quarterfinals
1 North Marion 52 - 8 Hampshire 45
6 Philip Barbour 62 - 3 East Fairmont 45
Semifinals
1 North Marion 45 - 4 Ripley 43
6 Philip Barbour 53 - 7 Sissonville 44
State Championship
1 North Marion vs 6 Philip Barbour - Sat 7:30pm
Past Matchups this season:
North Marion 79 - Philip Barbour 69
A
Quarterfinals
1 Cameron 79 - 8 Pendleton County 59
2 Tucker County 66 - 7 Tolsia 44
Semifinals
1 Cameron 54 - 5 Webster County 51
2 Tucker County 51 - 3 Doddridge County 43
State Championship
1 Cameron vs 2 Tucker County - Sat 12:30p
No Past Matchups
