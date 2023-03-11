Four teams represent NCWV in State Championships

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The state championships are set in Girl’s basketball. Here is a quick look back at scores and stats that led to the title matchups.

AAAA

Quarterfinals

2 Morgantown 58 - 7 Princeton 21

1 Wheeling Park 82 - 8 Washington 36

Semifinals

2 Morgantown 48 - 3 Spring Valley 35

1 Wheeling Park 59 - 5 Spring Mills 51

State Championship

1 Wheeling Park vs 2 Morgantown - Sat. 10am

Past Matchups this season:

Wheeling Park 63 - Morgantown 44

Wheeling Park 59 - Morgantown 48

Morgantown 59 - Wheeling Park 49

Morgantown 66 - Wheeling Park 61

AAA

Quarterfinals

1 North Marion 52 - 8 Hampshire 45

6 Philip Barbour 62 - 3 East Fairmont 45

Semifinals

1 North Marion 45 - 4 Ripley 43

6 Philip Barbour 53 - 7 Sissonville 44

State Championship

1 North Marion vs 6 Philip Barbour - Sat 7:30pm

Past Matchups this season:

North Marion 79 - Philip Barbour 69

A

Quarterfinals

1 Cameron 79 - 8 Pendleton County 59

2 Tucker County 66 - 7 Tolsia 44

Semifinals

1 Cameron 54 - 5 Webster County 51

2 Tucker County 51 - 3 Doddridge County 43

State Championship

1 Cameron vs 2 Tucker County - Sat 12:30p

No Past Matchups

