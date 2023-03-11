Grafton resident hired to work at “The Masters”

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local Grafton resident is headed to Augusta National to work at The Masters, surprising not only herself but her loved ones and community that had no idea.

21-year-old Madie Summers began her “Addiction” to golf by playing with her dad every Saturday at Tygart Lake Public Golf Course in eighth grade.

“And eventually it just became in to an addiction kind of thing where I was like, ‘dad can we go golfing? Can we go?’” Summers said.

Early in her golfing career, she made a hole-in-one on the third hole of Tygart Lake, a par three, and said she hungered for the sport since.

Summers took up a job at the Tygart Lake golf course, a position she’s held for three years.

While tending the bar one day last April, a group of club members were watching The Masters, which gave Summers an idea.

“As I was watching, I kind of thought it was cool, and I wondered, there’s so many people that make this happen and make it go on correctly, and everything falls into place, what goes on behind the scenes?” she questioned.

So, Summers applied to work at The Masters.

She secured an interview and then waited until she got the call that she would be a Tech Sales Attendant in Augusta.

The funniest part is Summers hadn’t told a soul she applied.

“The neatest part about it was that I didn’t tell anyone that I was applying. So it was a surprise to everyone when they found out. Because they didn’t know I was doing that since October and then found out in January,” Summers said.

Summers will travel to Augusta on March 31 for her 12-day shift.

A few generous Grafton residents lent Summers their camper for the trip.

For Summers, just getting the call was a dream come true.

“It’s probably one of the best days I’ve ever had in my life,” Summers said.

