Heaters Restaurant in Weston closes its doors for the last time

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another local restaurant in our area was closed as a result of the economy.

Heaters Restaurant in Weston closed its doors for the final time on March 10.

Owner Mike Heater said that he was thankful for the customers who continued to support the business through tough times.

Heater added he didn’t regret opening the restaurant and had enjoyed every second of it.

“Oh, we had a good run for it when everything was cheap. Then all the prices went sky high, and I couldn’t raise them anymore. So, I decided to shut down,” Heater explained.

He also thanked his three staff members for all their time and dedication to the business.

