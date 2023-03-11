BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeff Miller went with God in the arms of his wife and surrounded by his daughters on Friday, March 10, 2023 at his residence. He resiliently fought a 14 year battle with cancer, never gave up hope, and was a light and inspiration to his whole family. He was born March 30, 1956 in Gastonia, NC the son of the late Charles Miller and Thelda Hamrick Owens of Cleveland, OH . He is survived by his wife Kathryn Carpenter Miller. They had celebrated 43 years of marriage and are the proud parents of four daughters Kristina Patton and husband Paul and their son Ethan of Morgantown, WV, Kodie Franks and husband Zack and their children Gage and Brodie of Vero Beach, FL, Kara Veltri and husband Zack and their children Aurora and Eden of Bridgeport, WV and K’Cee Miller of Charlotte, NC; two brothers Ron Miller and wife Kathy of Aurora, OH and George Owens and wife Lori of Cleveland, OH and three sisters Anne Anderson and husband Bill of Cleveland, OH, Suesie Miller of Atlanta, GA and Kelly Fishburne of Atlanta, GA. Jeff was a graduate of Newbury High School and Ohio State University with a bachelor of arts degree in business. He began a long working career as an entrepreneur and owner of several local businesses and retired to be a full-time grandfather in 2018. He was a faithful member of Bridgeport United Methodist Church. He loved running with his daughters, riding bikes with his grandsons, and football Sundays with family cheering on the Cleveland Browns. He was a proficient sidewalk chalk artist and voice impressionist for his granddaughters, and you could usually find him outside in his rocking chair, rocking next to his wife. The family enjoyed many years of vacations at Disney World Resorts and thrill rides at Universal Studios, and Universal’s Island of Adventure in Orlando, FL as well as quieter vacations at the beach. More than anything, he loved spending time with his daughters and their families, and was never without Kathy. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Gathering of family and friends will be held at Bridgeport United Methodist Church, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 10:00 AM – noon. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the church at noon with Reverend Dr. Ken A. Ramsey presiding. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Miller family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

