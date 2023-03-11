NCWV Home Builders Association kicks off annual Home Show at Mylan Park

NCWV Home Builders Association Home Show.
NCWV Home Builders Association Home Show.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association, is holding their annual Home Show at Mylan Park.

Over one hundred vendors filled the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center.

There is everything from home builders, remodelers, lawn care, pools, furniture and even pickles.

State President Aaron Dickerson said there is something for every homeowner to enjoy.

While there is no entrance fee, Dickerson added there are several raffles going on with $3,900.00 worth of items to win.

“As a homeowner, you don’t necessarily have to have an idea or a plan. You can come here with a picture or just a thought of what you might want to do. There is a lot of designers and a lot of vendors here that would be happy to talk to you and walk you through a design,” he explained.

The Home Show is open again March 10, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and on March 11, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Lauren Andrego)
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Lutz Adamczyk, Joshua Strobel, Timothy Strobel and Courtney Carubia (not pictured)
4 arrested after meth, cocaine-fentanyl mixture found in home, police say
Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

Latest News

Heaters Restaurant closes its doors.
Heaters Restaurant in Weston closes its doors for the last time
C.W. Dent had it all. He grew up with a great family and was a Bridgeport High School star...
Bridgeport native opens up about overcoming addiction and helping others
Robert Karnes
West Virginia senator who interrupted session removed
The Queen of Clean: Natural Disinfectant for Hard Surfaces
The Queen of Clean: Natural Disinfectant for Hard Surfaces