NCWV Home Builders Association kicks off annual Home Show at Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association, is holding their annual Home Show at Mylan Park.

Over one hundred vendors filled the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center.

There is everything from home builders, remodelers, lawn care, pools, furniture and even pickles.

State President Aaron Dickerson said there is something for every homeowner to enjoy.

While there is no entrance fee, Dickerson added there are several raffles going on with $3,900.00 worth of items to win.

“As a homeowner, you don’t necessarily have to have an idea or a plan. You can come here with a picture or just a thought of what you might want to do. There is a lot of designers and a lot of vendors here that would be happy to talk to you and walk you through a design,” he explained.

The Home Show is open again March 10, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and on March 11, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

