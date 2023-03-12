Lawmakers pass school discipline bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Teachers will soon have new authority to remove a disorderly student from your child’s classroom.

An idea that drew controversy in January, ending with compromise on Saturday - the final day of West Virginia’s 60-day, regular session.

The compromise is the product of a Senate amendment.

Originally, a broad proposal to give teachers - at all grade levels - the ability to remove a student for disorderly conduct, now limits the action to just grades six through 12. It still requires removal for the remainder of that school day.

The legislation also includes a requirement for the principal to communicate with the teacher within 24 hours, while giving the teacher the chance to appeal their principal’s decision to the county superintendent.

The proposal, House Bill 2890, passed 87-10 with a history teacher at Fayetteville Pre-K-8, Del. Elliott Pritt, initially opposed to it, jumping on board.

“Many of the things that we tried to amend in here on the floor, some of them were adopted by the Senate in a round about way, and this bill is much better than it was when we sent it over to them, and so I am going to vote for it,” Pritt, D- Fayette, told fellow lawmakers.

Others still had concerns.

“This bill is a lot better than when we first had it in our possession, however, I will be against it as I still believe it is in conflict with the federal code of individuals with disabilities education act,” explained Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell.

The bill’s sponsor, Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, had argued in January the proposal was about preserving the constitutional rights of everyone else in the classroom that are being denied an education by the disruptive student.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Jim Justice.

