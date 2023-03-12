Lawmakers pass school discipline bill

Teachers will soon have new authority to remove a disorderly student from your child's classroom.
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Teachers will soon have new authority to remove a disorderly student from your child’s classroom.

An idea that drew controversy in January, ending with compromise on Saturday - the final day of West Virginia’s 60-day, regular session.

The compromise is the product of a Senate amendment.

Originally, a broad proposal to give teachers - at all grade levels - the ability to remove a student for disorderly conduct, now limits the action to just grades six through 12. It still requires removal for the remainder of that school day.

The legislation also includes a requirement for the principal to communicate with the teacher within 24 hours, while giving the teacher the chance to appeal their principal’s decision to the county superintendent.

The proposal, House Bill 2890, passed 87-10 with a history teacher at Fayetteville Pre-K-8, Del. Elliott Pritt, initially opposed to it, jumping on board.

“Many of the things that we tried to amend in here on the floor, some of them were adopted by the Senate in a round about way, and this bill is much better than it was when we sent it over to them, and so I am going to vote for it,” Pritt, D- Fayette, told fellow lawmakers.

Others still had concerns.

“This bill is a lot better than when we first had it in our possession, however, I will be against it as I still believe it is in conflict with the federal code of individuals with disabilities education act,” explained Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell.

The bill’s sponsor, Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, had argued in January the proposal was about preserving the constitutional rights of everyone else in the classroom that are being denied an education by the disruptive student.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Jim Justice.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Lauren Andrego)
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Madie Summers to work at The Masters.
Grafton resident hired to work at “The Masters”
File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Boys State Tournament field set in all four classes

Latest News

The Bridge Sports Complex sign
Bridgeport City Council to consider sale of alcohol at The Bridge
A
WVU March Madness (Men and Women) Preview
In one of the first matchups announced on the NCAA Tournament selection show, the West Virginia...
WVU hoops heading to ‘Bama
North Marion Wins AAA State Title over Philip Barbour
North Marion Wins AAA State Title over Philip Barbour
Tucker County Finishes as State Runner Up
Tucker County Finishes as State Runner Up