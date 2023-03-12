Morgantown downs Wheeling Park in fifth meeting to claim AAAA State Title

10th state title in school history
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’ve only lived in North Central West Virginia since the Summer, then you’ve already seen three state titles won by Morgantown.

Their success started with cross country, carried over to soccer and then found itself swinging in circles between the loops of the net that was cut down by Head Coach Doug Goodwin this Saturday.

Morgantown is the AAAA State Champion for girl’s basketball, for the 10th time in school history. It’s their first since 2016, the tail end of a three-peat.

But this was also the fifth time that the two teams, MHS and Wheeling Park, had met this season. Everyone knew the matchup, but the game was still thrilling: 54-50 in favor of the Mohigans.

“That was a tremendous game between two teams that know each other so doggone well,” said coach Goodwin. “This has been the goal since day one.”

Lily Jordan finished the matchup with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists to lead Morgantown’s scorers.

Head Coach Goodwin is in his first year at the helm, but he knows the team well, working as an assistant for many years.

“It’s hard to put into words right now,” said Goodwin when recounting what it means to win as a head coach after years as an assistant. Morgantown’s my alma mater. I’m happy to put number 10 on the board for them.”

AAAA State Champions - Morgantown High School

AAAA Runner Ups - Wheeling Park High School

AAAA All-Tournament Team Area Members:

Lily Jordan - MHS

Lindsay Bechtel - MHS

Sofia Wassick - MHS

