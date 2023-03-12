North Marion triumphs over Philip Barbour to win AAA State Championship

Huskies win after falling in semifinals for two consecutive seasons
By Tyler Kennett
Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No matter the result, North Central West Virginia was going to win the AAA State Championship.

North Marion Wins AAA State Title
North Marion Wins AAA State Title

Unfortunately for fans of Philip Barbour, the game never seemed to be in doubt for the Huskies.

The Huskies made nine threes in the first half, shooting 54 percent from three throughout the game.

North Marion Wins AAA State Title
North Marion Wins AAA State Title

While Philip Barbour never trailed throughout the state tournament bracket, the team never led in the state championship game. Despite the loss, MacKenna Halfin gave PB fans something to be excited for. She finished with a double double and nearly recorded ten blocks. The team returns most every player next season.

Olivia Toland finished with 18 points alongside her teammate Emma Freels. North Marion’s 51 point first half gave the team a 27 point lead at halftime. The Huskies were all gas no brakes.

North Marion Wins AAA State Title
North Marion Wins AAA State Title

North Marion won the highly anticipated AAA state championship 88-60. The 28 point victory secured the Huskies’ first title since 2018. For Olivia Toland, a state title has been the ultimate goal for her.

North Marion Wins AAA State Title
North Marion Wins AAA State Title

“When I was little, I went to every game at the Civic Center,” said Toland while recounting her memories of North Marion. “This is something I have always dreamed of doing. I finally did it. It’s so surreal. I’ve had this goal for so long, and we did it.”

AAA State Champion - North Marion

Philip Barbour finishes as AAA Runner Up
Philip Barbour finishes as AAA Runner Up

AAA State Runner Up - Philip Barbour

Area AAA All-Tournament Team Members:

Olivia Toland - North Marion

Emma Freels - North Marion

Addie Elliott - North Marion

Mattie Marsh - Philip Barbour

Braylyn Sparks - Philip Barbour

MacKenna Halfin - Philip Barbour

