BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shelvie “Jean” Clifton Sears, 86 of Diana passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Braxton Health Care Center after an extended illness.She was born September 5, 1936 in Webster Springs to the late Noah and Ollie Carpenter Clifton and was a cook for the Webster County Schools.She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and canning. She loved her grandbabies and was a very loving person. She loved everyone she ever met and took care of them as her own.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Marlene Hopkins, Lenna Clifton, Genivee Clifton, Hacel Clifton, Paul Clifton, Lester Clifton, and Rossie Marsh.Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul Clay “Sonny” Sears; daughter Elizabeth Sears; son Mike Sears; grandchildren Jason Lentz, Alicia Lentz, Scott Sears, and Stephanie Sears; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn her passing.Funeral Services to celebrate Jean’s life will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in Carpenter Cemetery, Guardian.Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sears family.

