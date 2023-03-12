Tucker County finishes as Class A runner ups in thrilling contest with Cameron

Mountain Lions erase 19 point deficit, come up short
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County showed the state that you can be down, but never out on Saturday.

Ashlynn Van Tassell and the Cameron Dragons were the favorites to win the title all season, claiming the number one spot in the AP poll throughout the year. The crystal ball was right.

Cameron repeated as champions, but not without a fight.

Tucker County found themselves within two points with just a few moments left in the matchup, but the shots didn’t bounce in their favor. Cameron took the win 53-46 in a game that was closer than the score would indicate.

“We were a little starstruck,” said Tucker County Head Coach Dave Helmick. “A tale of two halves.”

Tucker County scored just 6 points in the first quarter. By halftime, Cameron had a 14 point lead.

The Mountain Lions outscored Cameron 32-25 in the second half, but it just wasn’t enough.

Kadie Colebank finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. It caps off an illustrious career in which Colebank gave a tearful goodbye to in the postgame press conference.

“I made a lot of great memories over the years,” Colebank said. “I love my teammates and all of the memories we made. I couldn’t be prouder of what they did today and throughout my career.”

A State Champion - Cameron

A Runner Up - Tucker County

Area A All-Tournament Team Members:

Webster County’s Sydney Baird

Doddridge County’s Abby McDonough

Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank

Tucker County’s Macy Hemlock

