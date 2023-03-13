Alice A. “Susie” Perkins, 68 of Webster Springs went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home. She was born October 6, 1954 in Fairmont. She loved to color and paint; go to church at Union Valley Church, where she was also a member; getting out of the house, and being with her family. She loved everyone and was always wanting to help her family and friends. Susie was preceded in death by her biological mother Betty Perkins Gum and her parents John and Anna Stalnaker Perkins. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Linda (Jim) Wilson; one niece; one nephew; one great-niece; two great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; many cousins; special aunt Genelda Lieby; her church family; and several extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Susie’s life will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Cochran and Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Interment will follow in High Knob Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Perkins family.

