Alice A. “Susie” Perkins

Marietta Ruth Ramsey Graham
Marietta Ruth Ramsey Graham(Marietta Ruth Ramsey Graham)
By Master Control
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alice A. “Susie” Perkins, 68 of Webster Springs went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home. She was born October 6, 1954 in Fairmont. She loved to color and paint; go to church at Union Valley Church, where she was also a member; getting out of the house, and being with her family. She loved everyone and was always wanting to help her family and friends. Susie was preceded in death by her biological mother Betty Perkins Gum and her parents John and Anna Stalnaker Perkins. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Linda (Jim) Wilson; one niece; one nephew; one great-niece; two great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; many cousins; special aunt Genelda Lieby; her church family; and several extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Susie’s life will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Cochran and Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Interment will follow in High Knob Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Perkins family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
Caine Vanhorn
Man shoots at another man in Harrison Co. hotel parking lot, police say
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Lauren Andrego)
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Madie Summers to work at The Masters.
Grafton resident hired to work at “The Masters”
Traci Wolfe
Two children injured in Gilmer County crash, woman charged

Latest News

Marietta Ruth Ramsey Graham
Marietta Ruth Ramsey Graham
Reverend Kenny Kendall
Reverend Kenny Kendall
Betty Jean Shaver
Betty Jean Shaver
Shelvie “Jean” Clifton Sears
Shelvie “Jean” Clifton Sears