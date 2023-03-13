Betty Jean Shaver, 80, of Fairmont passed away at her home on Friday, March 10, 2023. She was born in Fairmont a daughter of the late Vernon P. and Daisy A. Hall Huey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was worked for 28 years as waitress at Say-Boy Restaurant. She loved camping, car rides and going out to eat. She like television mystery shows and word search puzzles. She most enjoyed time spent with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years Timothy Shaver; one son Wayne Toland; one daughter Bonnie Toland; one brother Jimmy Hues and his wife Mary; two sisters Midge Wetzel and her husband Lou and Patty Jones; her best friend Diane Miller; several nieces and nephews including Stephanie Harbarger Warnick; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons Marty and Paul Toland and one sister Joann Ware. In keeping with her wishes Betty Jeans body will be cremated and Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with these arrangements. If we could have a Lifetime wish I dream that would come true. We’d pray to God with all our Hearts for yesterday and you. A thousand words can’t bring you back, We Know because we tried. You left behind our broken hearts and happy memories too. We never wanted memories; we only wanted you. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.carpenterandford.com

