Bridgeport City Council to consider sale of alcohol at The Bridge

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council will be meeting Monday night to discuss updating a policy that involves the sale and consumption of alcohol at The Bridge Sports Complex.

Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton said events selling alcohol would be very targeted.

“The plan is to offer the sale of alcohol, or allowing it, at certain venues, events,” said Newton. “It will only be done through a third-party vendor, which is someone who is licensed to handle the sale of alcohol.”

Newton emphasized it will only be on certain occasions. He pointed out what led to the decision to ask for Council to update the policy is to try and land even more events for the community.

“We have a MMA (mixed martial arts) event coming up and we’re looking at booking wedding receptions on our outside turf field or maybe even one on the inside turf,” said Newton. “There are also corporate events that may prefer to have the option with their meals that are catered as part of team building events that could be hosted there. Basically, this will allow us to expand options.”

Newton said it will only be allowed in designated areas and away from other activities so other family or athletic events taking place will not be impacted.

The policy would only allow for beer and wine sales at The Bridge. He said other matters will also be included.

“We will have police on site, off-duty police, there will be wristbands to monitor who is drinking and where those drinking are located and there will be no overserving,” said Newton. “It’s going to be very carefully monitored.”

The City of Bridgeport already has a sale and consumption of alcohol policy in place for city property, such as private rentals at the Benedum Civic Center.

