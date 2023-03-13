Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in fraud complaint

By WDTV News Staff
Mar. 13, 2023
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to identify an individual sought in an ongoing investigation.

Bridgeport Police Officer W.L. “William” Townsend is heading up the case in relation to a fraud complaint at Bridgeport Family Pharmacy inside Price Cutter on Main St. in Bridgeport on March 7.

Townsend said the suspect pictured above is either bald or has a shaved head, likely between 5′6″ and 5′10″ tall and 150-170 pounds.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie with a picture of mushrooms on the back. He was also wearing black pants and black and white shoes at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information regarding the situation or who may know the suspect is asked to contact Townsend at 304-848-6105 or by email.

