Cool, cloudy start to the week!

After snow showers pushed in yesterday, today will start the workweek with cool temperatures, cloudy skies, and even a few rain and snow showers.

A low-pressure system south of West Virginia brought cloudy skies and snow showers into our region yesterday morning, and today, the back end of the system, and an upper-level trough from out west, will bring cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and even a few rain and snow showers into our region. This afternoon, skies will be cloudy, and snow flurries and showers will push through at times. Not much accumulation is expected in the lowlands, but in the mountains, we may see some snow accumulations. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will only reach the upper-30s in the lowlands and low-to-mid-50s in the highlands. Overnight, expect cloudy skies and scattered snow showers and flurries, with most of the snow showers and flurries in the mountain counties. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the mid-20s, so we may see some snow accumulation on the ground, especially in the mountains. Then throughout tomorrow, skies will be cloudy, and thanks to leftover moisture interacting with the mountain counties, snow showers will push through the mountain counties. The lowlands should stay dry for the most part though. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will only reach the mid-30s, below average for March. Thereafter, any leftover snow showers should end tomorrow night. By that time, expect total snow accumulations of trace amounts in the lowlands and at least 3″ of snowfall in the mountain counties, possibly more.

Then a high-pressure system will push in from out west on Wednesday and Thursday, keeping skies clear and allowing temperatures to reach the upper-40s on Wednesday and the 50s on Thursday. So we will warm up later this week. Then on Friday, a cold front will push in from out west, bringing rain showers into our region. Rain chances from the system should last throughout the day, although there are uncertainties regarding the timing of the system. Thereafter, the weekend will bring back partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. So the weekend will be cool and clear. In short, today and tomorrow will be chilly, with cloudy skies and snow showers, and the rest of the week will be warm and partly clear, up until the weekend.

Today: Snow showers in the morning, which turn into scattered rain showers in the lowlands and remain snow showers in the highlands. Otherwise, cloudy skies, with westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 43.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries possible. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers in the morning hours, with most of the snow in the highlands. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies, with west-northwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 36.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 49.

