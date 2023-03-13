Dr. Moore officially named president of WVWC

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. James Moore has officially been appointed as the president of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Dr. Moore has been serving as the interim president since Feb. 17, 2022 and was unanimously approved by the WVWC Board of Trustees at their February 2023 meeting.

His appointment as president takes effect immediately and is for a five-year term.

“Under Dr. Moore’s leadership as Interim President, the College has recognized significant accomplishments and has worked hard to realign with our Strategic Plan,” said Caroline Rapking, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Because of this work and the tangible outcomes, it became apparent to the Board that naming Dr. Moore as the President was in the best interests of West Virginia Wesleyan College.”

Dr. Moore is excited to continue leading West Virginia Wesleyan College.

“I’m humbled and honored by this opportunity to continue to lead West Virginia Wesleyan College,” Dr. Moore said. “This has been my home for 17 years, and I’m excited for us to continue to build upon the victories we’ve had over the past twelve months.”

During the past year, WVWC has emphasized partnerships that align with both its mission and the strategic direction of the College.

The college has also become more intentional about working with the State of West Virginia for the betterment of the College, including securing a $1M grant from the Higher Education Policy Commission for the expansion of undergraduate nursing education.

“It’s been a very exciting time at West Virginia Wesleyan College and I am grateful for the support of the campus, the broader Buckhannon community, and for the passion of our alumni base,” said Moore.

Information regarding an inauguration will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.