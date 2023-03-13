Eyewitness to Old City Garage fire “heard explosions”

The fire brought down the garage on Old Princeton Road on Saturday morning.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Saturday morning in Bluefield, West Virginia, a fire broke out at the Old City Garage on Old Princeton Road. Bluefield Virginia and West Virginia Fire departments fought the flames but could not stop the destruction of the building. We spoke with Ronnie Hager, owner of the nearby Performance Drives Incorporated, who says he heard explosions coming from the garage. Hager says he alerted the fire department and the owners of the garage. He expressed disappointment over the loss of the building which he heard was over a century old. There is still no word yet on what caused the fire, but we will keep up to date on any changes.

