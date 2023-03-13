First at 4 Forum: Frankie Dennison

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Frankie Dennison, the executive director of the Harrison County Humane Society, joined First at 4 on Monday.

She talked about an upcoming dance to raise money for the Harrison County Humane Society, the foods that will be available at the dance, and how to order tickets.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

