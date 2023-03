BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about a plan to implement broadband throughout our area, when it will be installed in Mon County, and how many people will be impacted.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.