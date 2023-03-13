Gov. Justice signs Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Act into law

Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signed into law a bill honoring Charleston Patrol...
Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signed into law a bill honoring Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson on Monday.(wvva)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice signed a bill into law Monday that honors Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson.

Johnson was killed in the line of duty after responding to a parking complaint on December 3, 2020.

Gov. Justice signed the legislation after the bill passed unanimously through both the House of Delegates and Senate.

The measure steps up the penalty for those attempting to obstruct an officer. If the officer dies in the course of that act, the defendant will face a penalty of between 15 years and life in prison.

Gov. Justice said he hopes the measure also sends a message to those who put their lives on the line every day.

“I will tell you do be phenomenally safe, know that you’re respected, honored, and revered in a really good way,” Gov. Justice said.

The measure also applies to correctional officers, EMS, and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty.

The legislation was spearheaded through the House and Senate by House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito and Sen. Vince Deeds.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

House lawmakers pass Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Memorial Act

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Lauren Andrego)
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Madie Summers to work at The Masters.
Grafton resident hired to work at “The Masters”
File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Boys State Tournament field set in all four classes

Latest News

Caitlin O’Dell, Jonathan Barber and Shelly Rosser pose for a photo at the West Virginia state...
Cap on compensation for harm to workers headed to governor
Spotlight on Business: Dance Rebellion and Fitness
Spotlight on Business: Dance Rebellion and Fitness
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
House Call: Healthy Eating on a Budget Pt. 4