Gov. Justice signs Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Act into law

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice signed a bill into law Monday that honors Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson.

Johnson was killed in the line of duty after responding to a parking complaint on December 3, 2020.

Gov. Justice signed the legislation after the bill passed unanimously through both the House of Delegates and Senate.

The measure steps up the penalty for those attempting to obstruct an officer. If the officer dies in the course of that act, the defendant will face a penalty of between 15 years and life in prison.

Gov. Justice said he hopes the measure also sends a message to those who put their lives on the line every day.

“I will tell you do be phenomenally safe, know that you’re respected, honored, and revered in a really good way,” Gov. Justice said.

The measure also applies to correctional officers, EMS, and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty.

The legislation was spearheaded through the House and Senate by House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito and Sen. Vince Deeds.

