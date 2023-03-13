Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
Caine Vanhorn
Man shoots at another man in Harrison Co. hotel parking lot, police say
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Lauren Andrego)
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Madie Summers to work at The Masters.
Grafton resident hired to work at “The Masters”
Traci Wolfe
Two children injured in Gilmer County crash, woman charged

Latest News

FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Two men charged with armed robbery, leading police on high-speed chase
Man shoots at another man in Harrison Co. hotel parking lot, police say
Two children injured in Gilmer County crash, woman charged