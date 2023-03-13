IHOP in Jane Lew opening this week

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - An IHOP located off the I-79 exit in Jane Lew is set to open.

The restaurant will be opening on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 a.m., according to Ray Smith, the Executive Director of the Lewis County Economic Development Authority.

Smith told 5 News last month the restaurant, which replaces a restaurant that had been there since 1985, will have tourism information there to give people a chance to enjoy everything else in Lewis County.

Smith said an estimated 30,000 people drive through Lewis County, and he said big chains give the community a chance to grab them.

“It’s always a concern. You know, we got chains versus locals because we want, like all businesses, economic development, but again, it’s about getting people to stop. If you do have a good reputation of being a restaurant and that stuff you do attract locals.”

