Man shoots at another man in Harrison Co. hotel parking lot, police say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida man has been charged in Harrison County after officers said he fired several shots at a man in a hotel parking lot.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint at a hotel on Tolley Drive in Clarksburg on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.

It was reported to authorities that several shots had been fired near the hotel and a man, later identified as 37-year-old Caine Vanhorn, of Lake Wales, Florida, left the area in a white truck.

Authorities said Vanhorn threw an item out of the window while driving to the Neels Fencing parking lot on Gabriel Dr. in Bridgeport. Officers later determined this to be a bag containing 11 grams of methamphetamine.

As a 9 mm firearm with an empty magazine was “dropped out” of the truck, Vanhorn was taken into custody, officers said.

K-9 Ion was on the scene, and the report says he gave a positive indication to drugs being in the truck. Officers found marijuana in the center console.

Court documents say a man was in the hotel parking lot when Vanhorn fired several shots at him. Officers found numerous spent casings, two bullet holes in the victim’s car and four bullet holes in the wall of the hotel, one of which traveled through a wall into a hotel room. Fortunately, no one was in the room at the time of the incident.

Vanhorn allegedly told police the victim punched him, leading to him shooting at the victim.

Vanhorn has been charged with six counts of wanton endangerment and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

