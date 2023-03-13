Marietta Ruth Ramsey Graham

Marietta Ruth Ramsey Graham
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
Marietta Ruth Ramsey Graham, 77, passed from this life Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Marietta was born Saturday, July 7, 1945, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Dave Ramsey and Mamie Shiflett Ramsey.  She was twice married.  First to Robert “Bob” Watson, and second, to John Graham, both who preceded her in death.   Left to cherish Marietta’s memory are five children, Richard Watson and wife, Tammy, Danny Watson and companion, Stephanie, David Watson and fiancé, Amber, Linda Hardy and husband, Jerry, John R. Graham and wife, Missy, siblings, Lib Ramsey, Carl Ramsey and wife Barbara, Jesse Ramsey, and Artie Lambert and husband, John. Preceding Marietta in death beside her parents and husbands was one son, Robert Dale Watson, and one sister, Ida Howell. Marietta attended the schools of Randolph County and was a dedicated homemaker.  She enjoyed her flower gardens.  She was a kind hearted person who thought of others first and was loved by all who knew her.  She attended Gospel Light Tabernacle and loved her church family.   Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 11AM until 1PM, the funeral hour .  Rev. A.H. Belt will officiate, and interment will follow in Beverly Cemetery.  The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Marietta Ruth Ramsey Graham. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

