Reverend Kenny Kendall, 66, of Clarksburg was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kenny was born on May 24, 1956 in Grantsville to the late Charles Rimer and Beverla Bennett Kendall. Kenny was a beloved United Methodist minister for 44 years, having served the following charges:  LeRoy, Waldeck, Nestorville, North View, New Beginnings and Freemanburg. Kenny married his soulmate and best friend, Beverly on July 14, 1979.  They were blessed with a loving and wonderful daughter, Casey Jean Bryant.  Kenny and Bev’s family was completed when Casey married Thomas Bryant and had a beautiful daughter, Makenzie Rae Bryant.  Anyone who knew Kenny and Bev could easily see the tremendous love and pride they felt for Casey, Tom and Makenzie. In addition to his loving wife and daughter, he is also survived by his sister, Conna (Phillip) Jones; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie (Chuck) Huff, Diane (Allen) Jerden and Donna Adams; brother-in-law, Stephen (Lisa) Eaton; and nieces and nephews, Ben and Kara Huff, Kaitlyn and Samantha Hufton, Danny and Kylie Adams, Justin Eaton, Chuck and Crystal Kendall and Mary and Lloyd Kelso. He was also preceded in death by his brother Roger and his niece, Tammy Harris. The loss of Kenny’s life will be felt by not only his family, but his many parishioners and friends.  Kenny served the Lord by humbly serving God’s people with love, kindness, concern and patience.  Kenny devoutly practiced on a daily basis what he preached.  To have known Kenny was to know the love of the Lord. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 11:00 am with Reverend Dennis Estes officiating.  Interment will be in the Collins Cemetery in Stumptown, WV at 2:30 pm. (Make a left at the Mount Pisgah Church.) Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

