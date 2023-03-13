Sen. Capito visits future site of Milton flood wall

West Virginia Senator visits future site of Milton flood wall
By Alex Jackson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Flooding has been a decades long problem for those living in and around Milton. Last month, U.S. Senator from West Virginia Shelley Moore Capito announced an additional $190.7 million in funding for a flood wall.

“We can prevent this . . . they have the engineering to do it, we now have the money to do it, the Governor is fully on board,” Capito said.

Monday, Capito got a firsthand look at the future site of the project, and said the additional funding is a huge step in the process.

“Its been promises promises so now I think with the latest announcement of the significant dollars . . . it’s actually going to get done, and you heard the Corps of Engineers say they think they have enough money to finish the project,” Capito said.

The flood wall is still several years away from completion, the Corps of Engineers said it could take two years to begin construction and about three to four years afterwards to finish the project.

Public hearings will be held March 15 and 16 at Milton City Hall. Those open meetings will be from 3 to 7 p.m. both days.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
Caine Vanhorn
Man shoots at another man in Harrison Co. hotel parking lot, police say
Traci Wolfe
Two children injured in Gilmer County crash, woman charged
Michael McHenry and Garrett DeBerry
Two men charged with armed robbery, leading police on high-speed chase
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in fraud complaint
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in fraud complaint

Latest News

WVDOH accepting bids to rebuild Harrison County road
Timothy Hedrick
Elkins man accused of stabbing woman, hitting her with pliers, police say
FILE PHOTO of snow on the roads on Jan. 6, 2022.
Local State of Emergency declared in Marion County
Crash closes portion of I-79 near mile marker 142
Wrecks shutdown strech of I-79, other roadways
Bridgeport City Council.
Bridgeport City Council postpones vote on policy change that would allow alcohol at the Citynet Center for special events