Sen. Capito visits future site of Milton flood wall

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Flooding has been a decades long problem for those living in and around Milton. Last month, U.S. Senator from West Virginia Shelley Moore Capito announced an additional $190.7 million in funding for a flood wall.

“We can prevent this . . . they have the engineering to do it, we now have the money to do it, the Governor is fully on board,” Capito said.

Monday, Capito got a firsthand look at the future site of the project, and said the additional funding is a huge step in the process.

“Its been promises promises so now I think with the latest announcement of the significant dollars . . . it’s actually going to get done, and you heard the Corps of Engineers say they think they have enough money to finish the project,” Capito said.

The flood wall is still several years away from completion, the Corps of Engineers said it could take two years to begin construction and about three to four years afterwards to finish the project.

Public hearings will be held March 15 and 16 at Milton City Hall. Those open meetings will be from 3 to 7 p.m. both days.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.