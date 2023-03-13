Snow showers accumulate in the mountains before a warm-up at the end of the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well folks, we may have had the warmest February ever, but that doesn’t mean winter is over just yet! A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for our mountain counties tonight through tomorrow afternoon due to snow accumulations anywhere from 2″ to 7″ (the higher the elevation, the higher the estimated accumulation). Blustery conditions tomorrow will also have some of the highest terrain under a Wind Advisory as well. For all of us, we can count on a cold and windy day tomorrow. Warmer temperatures return by the end of the week, but a system bringing rain on Friday will drop temperatures back to below average for the weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

