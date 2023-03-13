Snow showers accumulate in the mountains before a warm-up at the end of the week

It is still technically winter!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well folks, we may have had the warmest February ever, but that doesn’t mean winter is over just yet! A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for our mountain counties tonight through tomorrow afternoon due to snow accumulations anywhere from 2″ to 7″ (the higher the elevation, the higher the estimated accumulation). Blustery conditions tomorrow will also have some of the highest terrain under a Wind Advisory as well. For all of us, we can count on a cold and windy day tomorrow. Warmer temperatures return by the end of the week, but a system bringing rain on Friday will drop temperatures back to below average for the weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
Caine Vanhorn
Man shoots at another man in Harrison Co. hotel parking lot, police say
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Lauren Andrego)
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Madie Summers to work at The Masters.
Grafton resident hired to work at “The Masters”
Traci Wolfe
Two children injured in Gilmer County crash, woman charged

Latest News

Expected highs for today, March 13, 2023.
Cool, cloudy start to the week!
Expected highs for today, March 10, 2023.
Rain and snow showers as we head into the weekend
Winter Weather Advisory 3/9/23
Rain and Snow Showers in Store for the Weekend
Expected highs for today, March 9, 2023.
Rain and snow showers this Friday and weekend!