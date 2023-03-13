Two men charged with armed robbery, leading police on high-speed chase

Michael McHenry and Garrett DeBerry
Michael McHenry and Garrett DeBerry(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after officers said they took a vehicle at gunpoint in Monongalia County and led deputies on a high-speed chase.

On Saturday, the victim was riding in his car with 21-year-old Michael McHenry, of Vienna, driving and 25-year-old Garrett DeBerry, of Morgantown, riding in the backseat when they brandished firearms on Route 7 near Greer Limestone, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said McHenry and DeBerry took the victim’s car, car keys, wallet and cell phone by threats of force and drove toward Morgantown.

Authorities found the car in the area of Beechurst Ave. and tried to pull it over, but deputies said McHenry fled toward Dorsey Ave. and Avalon Dr. before driving through a yard and onto Malcolm St. to avoid law enforcement. When deputies were on Malcom St., McHenry allegedly hit a police cruiser and continued to flee.

Deputies then waited for McHenry to drive past near Kingwood Pike and Summers School Rd., and when he passed them, deputies tried to pull him over again.

McHenry led police on a chase at speeds reaching 85 mph on Kingwood Pike until he turned onto Country Breeze Dr. Authorities said he had to turn around after reaching the end of the road and hit a police cruiser again.

Court documents say the vehicle was then disabled in the yard of a home on Country View Dr., and both McHenry and DeBerry were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said they found a firearm in the floorboard of the car within arms reach of McHenry.

McHenry has been charged with armed robbery, fleeing with disregard, and conspiracy. He is being held without bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

DeBerry has been charged with armed robbery and conspiracy. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

