Update: Hunter Allen has made “huge improvements” in his recovery

11-year-old Hunter Allen who was injured in an UTV accident has made “huge improvements” in his recovery as of Sunday afternoon.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
“I mean even today just being around him today we can see every single day the progress he’s making and it’s going in the right direction. He is opening his eyes a lot more, today he’s talking to the doctors when they talk to him he responds to them, talking in complete sentences. He did ask me am I going home today or tomorrow,” said Heath Allen.

Without the support of community and the family constantly by Hunter’s side Heath says he doesn’t know how this could be possible.

“Just shows you what kind of kid he is and the community we do have that everyone is coming out and getting together on this to make everything good,” Allen said.

Riverbend restaurant held a fundraiser for the Allen family that Heath says helped them tremendously. The community came out in such full force that there was over an hour wait due to the amount of people showing up to support Hunter.

Rockbox and Cornerstore Inn in Beverly, Ohio are also donating proceeds from shirts that are on sale currently to support the Allen family as well.

Once again the MOV has come together to help their neighbors in times of need.

As WTAP continues to learn more about Hunter Allen’s recovery we will continue to keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

