West Virginia deputies to receive supplemental funding from state


By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A number of first responders in West Virginia will receive a pay raise starting on July 1, 2023, as a result of action taken by the legislature this year.

Gov. Jim Justice signed into law legislation on Monday that would boost funding for deputy sheriffs. Each year, deputies will receive supplemental funding in the amount of five dollars multiplied by their total months of service.

The measure will help offset some of the increases made to the state’s public health insurance this year to help keep PEIA solvent.

“It’s too little, but it’s significant too. As you go forward, for those who work 10, 20 years, it turns into real money and that’s good,” said Gov. Justice during a signing ceremony for the bill on Monday.

It is possible there could be an update this Spring on pay raises for correctional officers, who are dealing with severe staffing shortages across the state.

Earlier in the session, lawmakers initially took up a bill to provide correctional officers a $10,000 raise plus bonuses, but Del. David Kelly announced on Friday that it was later determined to be up to the Governor’s office to make these salary adjustments. However, legislators did extend the State of Emergency related to the staffing crisis in corrections last Friday.

