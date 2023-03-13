West Virginia Mountaineers Selected For The Big Dance

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers, after a grueling, up-and-down season, have made it to March Madness.

West Virginia Men’s Basketball (19-14) will play in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday, as the Mountaineers are the #9 seed in the South Region. They will play the #8 seed, the Maryland Terrapins (21-12).

The Mountaineers opened as 2-point favorites over the Terrapins, but will face a tough matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM EST on CBS, and is the first game of the main tournament schedule.

However, it wasn’t just the men who will be dancing this week - West Virginia Women’s Basketball (19-11) has also been selected, and will play this Friday as a #10 seed.

They have drawn a matchup against #7 seed Arizona. The Wildcats (21-9) are on a three game losing streak entering the tournament, but open as favorites against West Virginia.

This game will tip off on Friday on an ESPN station - the time has not been announced.

See WDTV’s breakdown of the upcoming games here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.