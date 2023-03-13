West Virginia Mountaineers Selected For The Big Dance

Both WVU Men’s and Women’s Teams Play This Week
By Atticus Pead and WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers, after a grueling, up-and-down season, have made it to March Madness.

West Virginia Men’s Basketball (19-14) will play in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday, as the Mountaineers are the #9 seed in the South Region. They will play the #8 seed, the Maryland Terrapins (21-12).

The Mountaineers opened as 2-point favorites over the Terrapins, but will face a tough matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM EST on CBS, and is the first game of the main tournament schedule.

However, it wasn’t just the men who will be dancing this week - West Virginia Women’s Basketball (19-11) has also been selected, and will play this Friday as a #10 seed.

They have drawn a matchup against #7 seed Arizona. The Wildcats (21-9) are on a three game losing streak entering the tournament, but open as favorites against West Virginia.

This game will tip off on Friday on an ESPN station - the time has not been announced.

See WDTV’s breakdown of the upcoming games here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Lauren Andrego)
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
Lane of I-79 to be closed in Marion County, major delays expected
Madie Summers to work at The Masters.
Grafton resident hired to work at “The Masters”
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Boys State Tournament field set in all four classes

Latest News

In one of the first matchups announced on the NCAA Tournament selection show, the West Virginia...
WVU hoops heading to ‘Bama
Tucker County finishes as Class A Runner Up
Tucker County finishes as Class A runner ups in thrilling contest with Cameron
Morgantown Wins AAAA Championship
Morgantown downs Wheeling Park in fifth meeting to claim AAAA State Title
North Marion Wins AAA State Title
North Marion triumphs over Philip Barbour to win AAA State Championship