400 grams of fentanyl found in Fairmont hotel room, 4 charged in drug bust

James Burton, Jordan Conway, Kimberly Creasman, and Shyanne Carpenter are all facing various drug charges.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people have been charged after authorities found more than 400 grams of fentanyl in a Marion County hotel room.

On Monday, an undercover agent with the Three Rivers Drug Task Force purchased fentanyl from 37-year-old James Burton in Fairmont within 1,000 feet of a school, according to a criminal complaint.

With Burton in the car during the purchase was 60-year-old Kimberly Creasman and 27-year-old Shyanne Carpenter, both of Fairmont, officers said.

Later on Monday, authorities with the task force stopped a car being driven by Creasman with a state search warrant on it in Fairmont on Airport Rd., according to another criminal complaint.

28-year-old Jordan Conway, of Macomb, Michigan, was in the car with Creasman, authorities said.

As officers were searching the car, they found a hotel key card on Conway for a hotel room in Fairmont, officers said.

The report says Conway, who Creasman referred to as “Wrist,” was known to distribute illegal drugs into West Virginia from Michigan.

When Task Force Officers searched the room that was rented by Conway, they said multiple vacuum sealed packages were found that contained approximately 400 grams of fentanyl. Officers opened each bag, and they all field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Court documents say members of the task force saw Creasman drive to 37-year-old James Burton’s home several times over the last few weeks to allegedly supply him with fentanyl to be sold.

Burton has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver and one count of conspiracy to commit a drug related charge. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $500,036 bond.

Conway has been charged with conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a 300,012 bond.

Creasman has been charged with conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $200,012 bond.

Carpenter has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a drug related charge. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $150,036 bond.

