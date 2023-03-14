Elkins man accused of stabbing woman, hitting her with pliers, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged after authorities say he stabbed a woman and hit her in the head with pliers in separate incidents.

Officers spoke with a woman Monday morning around 6:30 who said she had been stabbed on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said she was limping and appeared to have an injury on her leg. She told them 38-year-old Timothy Hedrick, of Elkins, stabbed her with a small knife Sunday afternoon around 5:30.

The report says the woman went to her home where Hedrick became angry and stabbed her. She also showed officers threatening messages Hedrick allegedly sent to her.

Less than three hours after she spoke with police, troopers were dispatched to a home in Elkins for an incident involving Hedrick just after 9 a.m. on Monday, according to another criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on the scene, Hedrick was allegedly on the floor with the woman who was bleeding from her head and screaming “Help me.”

Troopers said they saw a broken door frame, a bloody piece of paper and a bloody pair of pliers on the floor.

Court documents say the woman told troopers Hedrick knocked on the door once before kicking it in and breaking into the home.

Hedrick then hit her in the head four times with the pliers, according to a witness on the scene.

Hedrick allegedly said they were wrestling, and her head started bleeding when they fell into the wall. He also told troopers he did not hit her in the head with the pliers.

Hedrick has been charged with malicious wounding from the first incident and burglary and malicious assault from the second incident. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $40,000 cash-only bond.

