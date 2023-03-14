Glenville State WBB Advances to NCAA DII Elite Eight

Defending champion Pioneers defeat West Chester 88-63 to advance to Dallas quarterfinals
The Glenville State University Lady Pioneers celebrate their 2022 NCAA Division II National...
The Glenville State University Lady Pioneers celebrate their 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship on March 25 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. | Photo by Jamie Mullins(Glenville State University)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State Pioneers women’s basketball team has advanced back to the NCAA Division II Championship games. This time, the quarterfinals are being held in Dallas. The team defeated 3 seed West Chester 88-63 to advance.

The Pioneers entered last season’s quarterfinals as a 3 seed team that went on to win the National Championship. As the defending champion, the Pioneers went right back for it, claiming another 1 seed in the regional games that were hosted in Glenville.

This season, the Pioneers have dominated their way through the bracket.

In the first round, the Pioneers defeated Elizabeth City St. 84-60. In the second round, Glenville St. defeated Shippensburg 107-76. The team outscored their opponents with a combined score of 279-199 en route to the Dallas quarterfinals following an 88-63 victory over West Chester.

For the Pioneers, Breanna Campbell led the team in scoring with 24 points. Mickayla Perdue, Tor’e Alford and Hya Haywood also scored double digits for the team in the round of 16.

1 seed Ashland, 1 seed Assumption, 1 seed Catawba and 1 seed Tampa are other teams advancing from the games that are currently final in the third round. Other teams are still in action as of 8:45 p.m.

