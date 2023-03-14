Local State of Emergency declared in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Road conditions have caused the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to declare a local State of Emergency.

The Marion County Emergency Management asks drivers to stay off the roadways until the Division of Highways treats the roadways.

Officials said there were 51 accidents due to road conditions from 7-10 a.m.

This comes after I-79 was shut down for about three hours after “extreme slick road conditions” caused several accidents.

Officials say to give yourself lots of extra time and to use extreme caution if you have to be on the roads.

