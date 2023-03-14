Local State of Emergency declared in Marion County

FILE PHOTO of snow on the roads on Jan. 6, 2022.
FILE PHOTO of snow on the roads on Jan. 6, 2022.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Road conditions have caused the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to declare a local State of Emergency.

The Marion County Emergency Management asks drivers to stay off the roadways until the Division of Highways treats the roadways.

Officials said there were 51 accidents due to road conditions from 7-10 a.m.

This comes after I-79 was shut down for about three hours after “extreme slick road conditions” caused several accidents.

Wrecks shutdown strech of I-79, other roadways

Officials say to give yourself lots of extra time and to use extreme caution if you have to be on the roads.

